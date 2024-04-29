Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 211,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,420,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

