Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,460 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 359,606 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.64 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

