Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 233 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $188.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.