Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.46 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

