Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,378,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

