Truist Financial Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $38.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.