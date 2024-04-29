VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,764,000 after purchasing an additional 96,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

