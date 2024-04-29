WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in WD-40 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $225.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.94. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

