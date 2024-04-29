WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

