Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Shares of AIXI opened at $1.28 on Monday. Xiao-I has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

