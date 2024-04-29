Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,676,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,980 shares of company stock worth $37,925,992 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

