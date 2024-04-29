Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $273.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.