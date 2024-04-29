Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

AXON stock opened at $308.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.22 and its 200-day moving average is $262.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.