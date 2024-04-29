Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 823,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.60.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $460.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.02 and a 200 day moving average of $415.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $465.78. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

