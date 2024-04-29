Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alcoa by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,457,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $39,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 939,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.