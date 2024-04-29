Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 40.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BC opened at $81.08 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

