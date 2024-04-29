Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 131,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Loews by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $75.46 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.