Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,338 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $8,367,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

