Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.