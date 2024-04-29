Zeta Global (ZETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Zeta Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

