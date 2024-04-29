Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $202,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.