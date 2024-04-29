Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

SLAB opened at $122.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

