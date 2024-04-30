16,871 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,871 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

