23,300 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.