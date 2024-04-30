35,200 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

