5,650 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PJAN opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

