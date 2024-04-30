588 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

