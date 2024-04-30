68,100 Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.89. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.