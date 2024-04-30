6,970 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

VERV stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

