A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Short Interest Update

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,425,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 10,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
A-Living Smart City Services Stock Performance
