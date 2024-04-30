AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AAON alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.91.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.