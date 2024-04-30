abrdn plc Invests $1.40 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

