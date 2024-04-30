abrdn plc Purchases 111,991 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $8,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 5.0 %

SIRI stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.