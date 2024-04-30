abrdn plc Sells 3,276 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

