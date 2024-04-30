abrdn plc Sells 4,424 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

abrdn plc lessened its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Macerich by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.69.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

