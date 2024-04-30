AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. AES has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $23.75.

AES Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

