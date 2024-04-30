Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,362,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
