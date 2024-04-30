Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,598,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

