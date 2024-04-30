Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.73. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 51,634 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIM. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

