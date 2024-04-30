Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $55,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1,822.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

