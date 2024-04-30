Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

GOOGL stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

