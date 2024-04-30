Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,209 shares of company stock worth $36,711,144 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

