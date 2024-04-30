Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock worth $36,711,144. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

