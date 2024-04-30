Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.33

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.33 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 29.63 ($0.37). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 121,230 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Altitude Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.