Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.67

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $16.11. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 9,409 shares trading hands.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.