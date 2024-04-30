Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

