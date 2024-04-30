Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

