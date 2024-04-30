Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,711,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

