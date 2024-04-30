Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 550.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

