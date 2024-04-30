Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 703,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

